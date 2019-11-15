BSP Fiji donates $75k for TC Yasa relief assistance

Bank of South Pacific Fiji has announced a $75,000 package towards those Fijians who have been severely affected by TC Yasa.

Country Head, Haroon Ali says support should be given now for Fiji’s road to recovery and this donation demonstrates the intention to act quickly.

He says the small contribution from the group underpins their value of “Community and the Vanua”

Article continues after advertisement

He says that they’re saddened to learn about the widespread destruction and damage to infrastructure, schools, livestock, and farm produce that will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to rehabilitate and bring people’s life back to some level of normalcy.

Meanwhile, all companies in the BSP Group have resumed full operations.