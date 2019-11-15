Beggars and street dwellers removed from streets

Beggars and street dwellers in the Suva City area have been told vacate the city and take shelter at evacuation centers.

FBC News visited the town area this morning where Police Officers were seen helping beggars off the streets.

FBC News understands that they are being moved to Draiba Primary School and Toorak.

Earlier, these beggars and street dwellers chose to stay on the streets as they did not want to move to any evacuation centre.

Isikeli Toaleka says he understands that the cyclone is a category five and he will move somewhere in case the weather worsens.

“I am okay, its okay if it comes then I think ill move out from here then, I don’t really have anywhere to go but ill just say here for now”

Toaleka says most of them are still doing their rounds around the city area to get enough to sustain them for the next few days.

When asked by FBC News what these beggars would do if the situation does worsen, they say they will then look for a space within town to shelter in.