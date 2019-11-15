Authorities warn Fijians to take precautions

The National Disaster Management Office is advising people to seek shelter now if they believe that their homes are not safe.
Director NDMO Vasiti Soko says given the severity of TC Yasa, Fijians should not take any risks.
Soko also confirms that the Emergency Operations Centre has been activated and is operating on a 24 hour basis.
This includes all Divisional Commissioners offices.
