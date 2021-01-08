Australian Forces set Friday deadline for school repairs

Australian Defence Forces personnel working on Galoa Island hopes to complete the rehabilitation work on the school by the 15th of this month.

Officer in Charge Lieutenant Ryan Mouws says when they arrived on the island, the main school block at Galoa Island Primary School was in a bad state.

The main school building was completely flattened with only the floor left and the roof of the boys’ dormitory was ripped off.

Lt Mouws says their scope of work includes repairing the roof of the dormitory and rebuilding the classrooms.

He adds they hope to complete their work on the 15th of this month before they hand it back to the school management.

About 20 ADF personnel from the 6th Engineer Support Regiment along with the 10 RFMF engineers are undertaking the rehabilitation work on the school.