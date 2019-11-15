Australian aircraft has surveyed Yasa damage

Australia is working with Fiji to assess the damage caused by TC Yasa.

Yesterday, an Australian P-8A aircraft took to the skies over Fiji to conduct an initial aerial assessment of the destruction, including remote areas.

The P-8A Poseidon has advanced sensors and mission systems, including a state-of-the-art multi-role radar and high definition cameras.

Article continues after advertisement

Aerial imagery is a cost-effective and crucial tool to determine the extent of the damage inflicted by a cyclone to coastlines, critical infrastructure, and communities.

The Australian government has assured that they stand ready to assist in the road to recovery.