Australian aircraft has surveyed Yasa damage

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager rpratap@fbc.com.fj | @RitikaFBCNews
December 20, 2020 12:40 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Australia is working with Fiji to assess the damage caused by TC Yasa.

Yesterday, an Australian P-8A aircraft took to the skies over Fiji to conduct an initial aerial assessment of the destruction, including remote areas.

The P-8A Poseidon has advanced sensors and mission systems, including a state-of-the-art multi-role radar and high definition cameras.

Aerial imagery is a cost-effective and crucial tool to determine the extent of the damage inflicted by a cyclone to coastlines, critical infrastructure, and communities.

The Australian government has assured that they stand ready to assist in the road to recovery.

