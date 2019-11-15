TC Yasa
Australian aircraft has surveyed Yasa damage
December 20, 2020 12:40 pm
[Source: Supplied]
Australia is working with Fiji to assess the damage caused by TC Yasa.
Yesterday, an Australian P-8A aircraft took to the skies over Fiji to conduct an initial aerial assessment of the destruction, including remote areas.
The P-8A Poseidon has advanced sensors and mission systems, including a state-of-the-art multi-role radar and high definition cameras.
Article continues after advertisement
Aerial imagery is a cost-effective and crucial tool to determine the extent of the damage inflicted by a cyclone to coastlines, critical infrastructure, and communities.
The Australian government has assured that they stand ready to assist in the road to recovery.
Sponsored Links