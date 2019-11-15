Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Fiji seeks assistance from Australia|PM visits TC Yasa affected areas|Team to assess damage at Yadua|Kubulau and Wainunu still inaccessible|Australian aid arrives|RFMF personnel prepare for relief assistance|AG praises resilience of Bua and Macuata people|Government takes immediate steps for rehabilitation|Cobui Residents thankful to be alive|NDMO receives missing person’s report|Over 7, 700 evacuees remain at various centres|Initial assessment reveals damage to 28 schools|Australian aircraft has surveyed Yasa damage|Teams deployed to distribute food in affected areas|Massive damage in Kubulau, Bua|Evacuation centres being assessed: Dr Fong|Fiji Red Cross team mobilized to affected areas|Lekutu Secondary suffers extensive damage|Votua villagers glad to be alive|Nasarawaqa residents share scary experience|Two more deaths following TC Yasa wrath|MSAF revises sea travel advisory|Massive rehabilitation needed to rebuild lives says NFP|PM acknowledges frontline workers|SODELPA Leader acknowledges tireless efforts|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Australian aid arrives

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Venina@fbc.com.fj | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 20, 2020 4:16 pm
[Source: Australian High Commission]

Tropical Cyclone Yasa relief supplies from the Australian Government have arrived.

The Royal Australian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying these supplies arrived at Nadi International Airport this afternoon.

The delivery included family tents, tarpaulins, kitchen supplies, hygiene kits, toolkits and water purification systems.

Article continues after advertisement

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says his staff were working closely with NDMO personnel to ensure the immediate delivery of supplies to affected communities.

Feakes commended the Fijian Government for its preparedness and response in the setting up of evacuation centres and the quick deployment of support workers and supplies.

Feakes has given an assurance that Australia will continue to stand with the Government and people of Fiji, as they respond to the impacts of TC Yasa.

The C-17 aircraft, which is the largest aircraft operated by the Australian Defence Force was received by Deputy Australian High Commissioner Anna Dorney.

Airport Officials were on site to ensure COVID-19 protocols were strictly maintained.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.