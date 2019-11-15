Australian aid arrives

Tropical Cyclone Yasa relief supplies from the Australian Government have arrived.

The Royal Australian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying these supplies arrived at Nadi International Airport this afternoon.

The delivery included family tents, tarpaulins, kitchen supplies, hygiene kits, toolkits and water purification systems.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says his staff were working closely with NDMO personnel to ensure the immediate delivery of supplies to affected communities.

Feakes commended the Fijian Government for its preparedness and response in the setting up of evacuation centres and the quick deployment of support workers and supplies.

Feakes has given an assurance that Australia will continue to stand with the Government and people of Fiji, as they respond to the impacts of TC Yasa.

The C-17 aircraft, which is the largest aircraft operated by the Australian Defence Force was received by Deputy Australian High Commissioner Anna Dorney.

Airport Officials were on site to ensure COVID-19 protocols were strictly maintained.