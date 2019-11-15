Australia stands ready to assist Fiji

Australia has assured that it stands with the Fijian government and its people as we respond to the devastating impacts of TC Yasa.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne says their thoughts and condolences are with their Fijian vuvale following the loss of lives, damage to property and livelihoods.

She says the Australian government will assist its Fijian counterpart in whatever capacity they can.

Article continues after advertisement

Australian air force aircraft (P-8 Poseidon) will be deployed to assist with aerial surveillance of storm-affected areas.

Payne says the humanitarian and emergency relief supplies in Fiji that Australia replenished in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Harold in April are helping to meet immediate needs.

She adds they stand ready to deliver additional emergency supplies such as tents, tarpaulins and hygiene kits, and to support the distribution of supplies to remote outer islands, which are reported to have been severely hit by the category five storm.

The Minister adds that the two countries partnership has been more important than ever as we faced the challenges of 2020 together, from bushfires in Australia through COVID-19 and TC Harold.