All sea services to cease from midnight

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
December 16, 2020 4:17 pm
all shipping services to cease from midnight today

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has directed all shipping services to cease from midnight today.

MSAF says with Tropical Cyclone heading towards Fiji and being a category five storm, all maritime transport involving passengers and cargoes will be halted.

MSAF Chief Executive, Simon Gravenall, says he is using his powers to exempt ships from inward and outward clearances.

This is on the condition that ships do not carry any passengers and cargoes when going out to sea for the sole purpose of taking necessary precautionary measures for the approaching TC.

He says the ship master has the final authority of the ship while in command.

Gravenall adds no person shall prevent or restrict the master of the ship from taking or executing any decision which, in the master’s professional judgment, is necessary for safety of life at sea and protection of the marine environment.

