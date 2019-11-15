Akbar aware of Dreketi Primary School damage

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says she is aware of Dreketi Primary School getting severely damaged at the height of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Videos circulating on social media shows the school being blown away, and Akbar says she is waiting for reports from her team.

Akbar says she is waiting for reports from her team in the North about other schools which might have sustained damages.

