Agriculture Ministry sends assistance to affected communities

The Ministry of Agriculture has started distribution of seedlings and other farming materials to those affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa in the Northern division.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says this includes over 10,000 seedlings, Bele cuttings, and over 150,000 cassava stems amongst others.

The Minister says the agriculture sector in the North has been severely affected and there need for a quick recovery plan to ensure the nutritious needs for people in the North are met.

“We are also providing them with planting materials, be it dry seeds, be it cuttings, be it suckers, to assist them with respect to getting their crops quickly so that they can have a steady source of vegetables and protein source.”

The Minister also says 120 staff from the Ministry has also been deployed to the Vanua Levu to assist affected communities.

He says assistance to other affected parts of the country including Lomaiviti and the Lau group is also being put together.