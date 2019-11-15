AG praises resilience of Bua and Macuata people

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has praised the resilience of people in the Bua and Macuata province after the passing of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

While visiting the ravaged communities and schools yesterday, Sayed-Khaiyum says a good number of Fijians have reacted quickly to rebuild and rehabilitate, using whatever resources they have while waiting for assistance from the government and other organizations.

He says the optimism shown by these community members struck most government officials during their tour in Cyclone affected areas in parts of Bua and Macuata yesterday.

“It’s quite incredible that some people displaying a lot of resilience. A lot of people are saying we have started rebuilding our homes again. Some simply need access to water, some people are concerned about their agriculture or farms. Different people have different needs, so there is no doubt people have already decided to rebuild in their own accord.”

Sayed-Khaiyum confirms many people will be taking shelter at the evacuation centres for some time, considering the extent of damage caused by TC Yasa.

“Some places want water and also and want access to necessities like tarpaulins. Some people were going to stay in evacuation centres for a little while longer. But the idea is to meet up with them and hear from them what their issues.”

Naividamu villager Kitione Raikabula says following any disaster, the villagers react quickly to rebuild and rehabilitate which has strengthened their resilience.

He adds 10 homes were destroyed by TC Yasa while another 10 houses are without roofs or walls.