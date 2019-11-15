ADF to build temporary school for Galoa

Australian Defence Forces personnel on board the HMAS Adelaide are working with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) personnel on the establishment of temporary school facilities on Galoa Island.

Galoa Island Primary School was severely damaged during the Category 5 Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa two weeks ago.

The Fijian Government had specifically requested for infrastructure support from Australia, prioritizing damaged schools to ensure children return to school at the start of the new school year on January 18.

On board the HMAS Adelaide which arrived in Fiji yesterday is a diverse team of ADF personnel including members of the 6th Engineer Support Regiment.

They will supplement the RFMF’s ongoing support and effort already on the ground.



HMAS Adelaide carries specialized personnel, equipment and provisions, including four MRH-90 helicopters, four landing crafts and additional small boats, army engineer and construction teams, a primary health care team and a small boat platoon

All ADF personnel are working within the strict COVID-19 requirements provided by Ministry of Health to minimize COVID-19 exposure risk for the people of Fiji as well as deployed ADF members.