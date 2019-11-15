ADF delivers 14 tonnes of relief supplies

The Australian Defence Forces have delivered 14 tonnes of disaster relief supplies to Nabouwalu, Bua.

Commissioner Northern, Uraia Rainima says the non- relief items were airlifted from the HMAS Adelaide which is anchored out near Galoa Island.

The supplies include toolkits, shelter tents, blankets, bed nets, kitchen kits and more – intended for families severely affected by TC Yasa.

The delivery was made via one of the ADF’s four helicopters the MRH-90 Taipans.

The HMAS Adelaide with 600 ADF personnel are in Fiji to help rehabilitation efforts in Vanua Levu following the devastation caused by TC Yasa.