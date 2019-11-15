ADF begins repair work on Galoa Island Primary School

Australian Defence Forces personnel have started repair works on Galoa Island Primary School in Bua.

Commissioner Northern Division Uraia Rainima says ADF engineers are working alongside the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) engineers to repair the school which was damaged by TC Yasa over two weeks ago.

Rainima says they are working inside a cordoned off area away from the village.

The engineers will be restricted to this area while the repair works are taking place.

Rainima says they are being monitored by the COVID-19 team from the Ministry of Health.

According to an earlier statement from the National Disaster Management Office, RFMF personnel working with the ADF engineers will all undergo a full 14 days of quarantine before re-engaging with the public.

Over 600 ADF Defence personnel are deployed on the HMAS Adelaide to in the immediate repair of schools, water production and support Fiji’s recovery efforts.

They arrived in Fiji waters on December 30th and are expected to complete their 14 day quarantine period on January 8th.