TC YASA
Act now warns Senior Forecaster

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 17, 2020 12:40 pm
Source: Fiji Meteorological Services

With severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa expected to make landfall in the Bua Province in Vanua Levu this evening, Fiji Meteorological Senior Forecaster Steven Meke warns that Fijians must act now.

Meke says people in Vanua Levu should not be complacent and must take the necessary action now as TC Yasa poses a great threat to them.

He adds that the approaching cyclone brings destructive winds and is likely to cause severe damage to infrastructures and plantation as it is currently moving at 16km/hr.

“We expect at the moment for it to make landfall over the Bua Province in Vanua Levu and parts of the island in Lomaiviti group. We are expecting this to happen at around 8pm-9pm this evening.”

Meke is also warning those in Suva and surrounding areas who have been putting off their preparation that gale force and destructive winds will affect Viti Levu as well.

He says that the approaching cyclone brings with it heavy rain bands and people must act now to avoid unnecessary casualties.

“The coastal areas especially over Vanua Levu, the Lomaiviti and Lau Group and even the Eastern parts of Viti Levu. They should expect storm surges, especially during high tide. This storm surges would likely to inundate coastal areas and we are expecting about three meters wave heights on coastal areas.”

The Fiji Meteorological Service is reminding Fijians of severe flooding of main rivers and those living in flood-prone and along river banks are encouraged to you move to evacuation centres and to higher grounds.

Those living in flood-prone areas or along river banks are encouraged to move to evacuation centres or to higher ground.

