Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Momentary gusts of 345km/hr can be expected at the centre of TC Yasa|PM urges Fijians to prepare for the worst|TC Yasa proof of climate emergency: Bainimarama|State of Natural Disaster declared for Fiji|Curfew time will be reviewed tomorrow|90 FRA personnel on standby|Seaqaqa town pelted with heavy rain|Yasawa experiences impact of TC Yasa|Bureiwai villagers move to nearby school|TC Yasa proof of climate emergency: Bainimarama|Over 850,000 Fijians in direct path of TC Yasa|Curfew passes only for emergency cases|TC Yasa likely to make landfall in Bua|Curfew to start from 4pm|531 Fijians in evacuation centers|Wailoku residents plan for the worst|Health Minister stresses personal hygiene|Continuous rain experienced in the North|Act now warns Senior Forecaster|Beggars and street dwellers removed from streets|Childrens safety first priority|Yasawa feels initial impacts of TC Yasa|Coastal communities to expect storm surge|Shop and businesses in Savusavu closed|Strong winds and rain in Dreketi, outside of Bua|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

90 FRA personnel on standby

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 4:30 pm
Landslide at Viwa just after Korovou along the Kings Road and contractors are currently trying to clear the site. [Source: FRA]

The Fiji Roads Authority has about 90 people on standby to clear road blocks and debris after Tropical Cyclone Yasa passes.

Acting FRA Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says they have more resources now compared to Tropical Cyclone Winston four years ago.

Prasad says none of the teams will be sent out during the height of the cyclone, and they will assess the situation once TC Yasa passes Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they will not put their personnel and the contractors at risk.

“We have got 35 member team in the Western division, about 29 and 30 in Northern division, we have got six in outer islands and 30 odd personnel in the central division who are directly on the delivery side of things .”

There is a landslide at Viwa just after Korovou along the Kings Road and contractors are currently trying to clear the site.

The Kings Highway is also closed at the Rakiraki Flats as the Rakiraki Bridge and the approach on both ends are underwater.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.