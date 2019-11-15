90 FRA personnel on standby

The Fiji Roads Authority has about 90 people on standby to clear road blocks and debris after Tropical Cyclone Yasa passes.

Acting FRA Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says they have more resources now compared to Tropical Cyclone Winston four years ago.

Prasad says none of the teams will be sent out during the height of the cyclone, and they will assess the situation once TC Yasa passes Fiji.

He says they will not put their personnel and the contractors at risk.

“We have got 35 member team in the Western division, about 29 and 30 in Northern division, we have got six in outer islands and 30 odd personnel in the central division who are directly on the delivery side of things .”

There is a landslide at Viwa just after Korovou along the Kings Road and contractors are currently trying to clear the site.

The Kings Highway is also closed at the Rakiraki Flats as the Rakiraki Bridge and the approach on both ends are underwater.