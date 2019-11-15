TC Yasa
72 roads closed around the country
December 18, 2020 6:26 am
Damages incurred by TC Yasa at Natua Depot, Seaqaqa. [Source: FRA]
A total of 72 roads are closed around the country.
Fiji Roads Authority says 11 roads are closed in the Central Division, 15 in the Eastern Division, 15 in the West and 31 roads are closed in the Northern Division.
FRA says both Queens Road and Kings Road are open.
⚠️ Clearing in progress on Transinsular Road before Nakasava Bridge #TCYasa pic.twitter.com/5B1M9cssuZ
— Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) December 17, 2020
Entrance through Assemblies of God High School- Velau Drive, Kinoya is currently closed due to fallen trees and broken #EFL power lines. #TCYasa pic.twitter.com/8AFZbdxBH0
— Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) December 17, 2020
The landslide at Viwa on Kings Road has been cleared while the fallen trees at Nailega just before Korovou Town have also been cleared.
⚠️Fallen power lines on Nabouwalu Road, Seaqaqa
Broken power lines are extremely dangerous.
❌Never touch them. For safety reasons, always assume that a fallen power line is live.
If you see a downed power line on the road please contact #EFL on 9️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ immediately.#TCYasa pic.twitter.com/OvPC10H7dq
— Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) December 17, 2020
The FRA is closely monitoring the situation in all divisions.
Damages incurred by #TCYasa at Natua Depot, Seaqaqa.
⚠️ Please be mindful of hidden hazards such as debris, sharp objects etc. Please be extremely cautious. pic.twitter.com/fdf3Bf0ODp
— Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) December 17, 2020