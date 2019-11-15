Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
TC Yasa shows signs of weakening|72 roads closed around the country|No confirmation on public transport services resumption|PM to advise on curfew|Bua residents take shelter at school|Water restoration will depend on weather conditions|Cicia islanders feel TC Yasa impact|Labasa family stranded|Support pours in for Fiji|TC Yasa batters Savusavu|Akbar aware of Dreketi Primary School damage|Labasa situation described as worse than TC Winston|Koro villagers take shelter at school|Nalele village headman relies on lights|UNICEF says it’s ready to help|TC Yasa makes landfall ahead of schedule|People say it’s very scary|TC Yasa wreaks havoc in Bua|Kadavu villagers take shelter|Momentary gusts of 345km/hr can be expected at the centre of TC Yasa|PM urges Fijians to prepare for the worst|1434 Fijians in 78 evacuation centers|TC Yasa proof of climate emergency: Bainimarama|State of Natural Disaster declared for Fiji|Curfew time will be reviewed tomorrow|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

72 roads closed around the country

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 18, 2020 6:26 am
Damages incurred by TC Yasa at Natua Depot, Seaqaqa. [Source: FRA]

A total of 72 roads are closed around the country.

Fiji Roads Authority says 11 roads are closed in the Central Division, 15 in the Eastern Division, 15 in the West and 31 roads are closed in the Northern Division.

FRA says both Queens Road and Kings Road are open.

Article continues after advertisement

The landslide at Viwa on Kings Road has been cleared while the fallen trees at Nailega just before Korovou Town have also been cleared.

The FRA is closely monitoring the situation in all divisions.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.