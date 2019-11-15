72 roads closed around the country

A total of 72 roads are closed around the country.

Fiji Roads Authority says 11 roads are closed in the Central Division, 15 in the Eastern Division, 15 in the West and 31 roads are closed in the Northern Division.

FRA says both Queens Road and Kings Road are open.

Article continues after advertisement

⚠️ Clearing in progress on Transinsular Road before Nakasava Bridge #TCYasa pic.twitter.com/5B1M9cssuZ — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) December 17, 2020

Entrance through Assemblies of God High School- Velau Drive, Kinoya is currently closed due to fallen trees and broken #EFL power lines. #TCYasa pic.twitter.com/8AFZbdxBH0 — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) December 17, 2020

The landslide at Viwa on Kings Road has been cleared while the fallen trees at Nailega just before Korovou Town have also been cleared.

⚠️Fallen power lines on Nabouwalu Road, Seaqaqa Broken power lines are extremely dangerous. ❌Never touch them. For safety reasons, always assume that a fallen power line is live. If you see a downed power line on the road please contact #EFL on 9️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ immediately.#TCYasa pic.twitter.com/OvPC10H7dq — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) December 17, 2020

The FRA is closely monitoring the situation in all divisions.

Damages incurred by #TCYasa at Natua Depot, Seaqaqa. ⚠️ Please be mindful of hidden hazards such as debris, sharp objects etc. Please be extremely cautious. pic.twitter.com/fdf3Bf0ODp — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) December 17, 2020