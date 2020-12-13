Home

531 Fijians in evacuation centers

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 12:46 pm
People taking shelter at Nalawa Central School

Five hundred and thirty-one people are now taking shelter at 24 evacuation centers.

The National Disaster Management Office says 286 are sheltering in five evacuation centers in the Western Division, 140 in 12 centres in the North, and 105 in the central division.

The NDMO says they are from a total of 137 households.

Residents of the Golden Age Home in Samabula have been moved to facilities in Brown Street Suva.

Director Vasiti Soko is again reiterating those who need to move must do it now while there is still daylight.

The curfew will kick in from 4pm today until 6am tomorrow and those who need to move around within that time need to consult with police and military.

The NDMO says these evacuation centers are now active in the Central, Western and Northern Divisions.

NDMOS says the evacuation of 44 households located in the close locality of the Energy Fiji Limited transmission lines in Cunningham continues.

Their evacuation to Delainamasi Primary School is being coordinated by first responders.

Copy of Fiji EC Updated List

