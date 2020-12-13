Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Three-month-old dies due to TC Yasa|Widespread damage in parts of Vanua Levu|TC Yasa damage bill in the hundreds of millions: PM|Two confirmed dead due to TC Yasa|Curfew will ensure safety of Fijians|Ono-i-Lau villagers braces for TC Yasa|Lessons learnt from TC Winston helps Viro villagers|TC Yasa to exit Fiji waters by midnight|Health remains a priority says Dr Fong|NZ provides assistance to Fiji following TC Yasa|Over 30 families take shelter at QVS|RKS Emergency team looks after 466 evacuees|Taveuni residents clearing up roads|Farms in Nasi Village in Naitasiri destroyed|Moce battered by strong winds and heavy rain|Municipal Markets in Viti Levu will open tomorrow|TC Yasa downgraded to Category 3|Public transport can resume service|TC Yasa weakens, passes over Lau group|15 homes in Belego affected by TC Yasa|Minimal public transport available|Misinformation on social media|TC Yasa shows signs of weakening|23,479 Fijians in evacuations centres|PM to advise on curfew|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Three-month-old dies due to TC Yasa

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 18, 2020 4:30 pm
A three-month-old has died as a result of Tropical Cyclone Yasa. [File Photo]

A three-month-old has died as a result of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in a video message on his official social media platform.

The baby is the only known victim from the Western Division. The details surrounding the tragedy are as yet unknown.

Article continues after advertisement

The other deceased is a 46-year-old farmer from Lovelove outside Labasa who died after his house gave way to strong winds last night.

Chand was crushed underneath a wall while his elder son suffered injuries.

Exclusive shots of destruction caused in Dreketi and Seaqaqa in Vanua Levu after TC Yasa

#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJunited #TCYasa

Posted by FBC News on Thursday, December 17, 2020

 


Fiji EC Updated List

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.