TC Yasa
Three-month-old dies due to TC Yasa
December 18, 2020 4:30 pm
A three-month-old has died as a result of Tropical Cyclone Yasa. [File Photo]
A three-month-old has died as a result of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.
This was confirmed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in a video message on his official social media platform.
The baby is the only known victim from the Western Division. The details surrounding the tragedy are as yet unknown.
The other deceased is a 46-year-old farmer from Lovelove outside Labasa who died after his house gave way to strong winds last night.
Chand was crushed underneath a wall while his elder son suffered injuries.
