25 schools sustain extensive damage says Education Minister

25 schools in TC Yasa affected areas have been extensively damaged says Education Minister Rosy Akbar.

This is based on the initial damage report.

Akbar says the Ministry of Education is currently focused on rebuilding schools .

She says the Ministry is working with UNICEF to ensure children in the affected zones are ready to return to school for Term 1.

Akbar says UNICEF will provide support through provision of educational supplies including school bags and stationery, temporary learning classrooms, water tanks, sanitation facilities and training teachers on psycho-social support.

She adds the Ministry will work closely with UNICEF to coordinate the distribution of school and student materials to the affected schools.