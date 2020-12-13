Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Three-month-old dies due to TC Yasa|Widespread damage in parts of Vanua Levu|TC Yasa damage bill in the hundreds of millions: PM|Two confirmed dead due to TC Yasa|Curfew will ensure safety of Fijians|Ono-i-Lau villagers braces for TC Yasa|Lessons learnt from TC Winston helps Viro villagers|TC Yasa to exit Fiji waters by midnight|Health remains a priority says Dr Fong|NZ provides assistance to Fiji following TC Yasa|Over 30 families take shelter at QVS|RKS Emergency team looks after 466 evacuees|Taveuni residents clearing up roads|Farms in Nasi Village in Naitasiri destroyed|Moce battered by strong winds and heavy rain|Municipal Markets in Viti Levu will open tomorrow|TC Yasa downgraded to Category 3|Public transport can resume service|TC Yasa weakens, passes over Lau group|15 homes in Belego affected by TC Yasa|Minimal public transport available|Misinformation on social media|TC Yasa shows signs of weakening|23,479 Fijians in evacuations centres|PM to advise on curfew|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

23,479 Fijians in evacuations centres

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 18, 2020 6:30 am

23,479 people are taking shelter in 457 evacuations centres around the country.

The National Disaster Management Office says this consists of 3, 316 households.

The NDMO says 51 centres are active in the Eastern Division where 2, 291 Fijians have taken shelter.

Article continues after advertisement

The Western Division has 192 active centres with 12,396 evacuees.

In the Northern Division 3, 534 evacuees are taking shelter at 75 centres.

The Central Division has 139 active centres with 5, 258 people taking shelter.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.