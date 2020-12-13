23,479 Fijians in evacuations centres

23,479 people are taking shelter in 457 evacuations centres around the country.

The National Disaster Management Office says this consists of 3, 316 households.

The NDMO says 51 centres are active in the Eastern Division where 2, 291 Fijians have taken shelter.

The Western Division has 192 active centres with 12,396 evacuees.

In the Northern Division 3, 534 evacuees are taking shelter at 75 centres.

The Central Division has 139 active centres with 5, 258 people taking shelter.