1,500 homes destroyed in Vanua Levu

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 28, 2020 2:52 pm

A total of over 1,500 homes were totally destroyed in Vanua Levu in the wake of TC Yasa 11 days go.

Commissioner Northern Division, Uraia Rainima says the number was determined following the completion of the initial damage assessment yesterday.

Rainima says there were also over 6,000 that were partially damaged during the cyclone.

According to Rainima, the main areas of concern are the districts of Lekutu and Wainunu.

In Lekutu, 100 homes were completely damaged while 192 homes were partially damaged.

In Wainunu, 90 homes were totally destroyed and 106 were party damaged.

 

 

 

 

