150 rice farmers affected due to TC Yasa

Around one hundred and fifty rice farmers in Dreketi, Bua have lost hope after TC Yasa wiped out all their products.

The category five cyclone, reaching wind speeds of up to 345 km/hr caused widespread destruction in Bua destroying homes, schools and farms.

Many rice farmers in Bua are now planning to diversify into other crops including 18-year-old Jashneel Ram.

“Our home was blown away and our rice was wet. It was about 3 acres, all gone. We are planning to do vegetable farming and also fishing and other commercial activity so that we can survive.”

65-year old Jai Narayan Singh says at an age when he should take rest, he has to start from scratch.

“Due to the strong winds and flooding, we have lost everything. My house was damaged. My rice farm is destroyed. have lost all my livestock. We are happy that the government is assisting us and providing relief supplies.”

These families and many others like them are grateful for timely assistance.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been visiting TC affected areas, consoling Fijians.

“We will try to distribute it to everyone. Water is coming slowly. And also electricity. A lot of poles are down so they trying to put them up. Until they put it up the power will be off for a little while but we some foodstuff for everyone to keep you going until you fix your home and get things back to normalcy.”

Rice production in Bua province had increased from 474 metric tonnes from the 158 hectares planted in 2018/2019 to 770 metric tonnes from 220 hectares planted in the 2019/2020 season.