TC YASA
TC Yasa

15 homes in Belego affected by TC Yasa

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 18, 2020 9:03 am
Belego, Savusavu. [Source: Uday]

15 homes in Belego, Savusavu were affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Advisory Councillor, Dinesh Ram says they have no water and electricity supply.

Ram says there are no reports of injuries or fatalities and families are taking shelter at his residence while others have moved to nearby evacuation centres.

“The houses are probably damaged and they have nothing to go forward. But at the moment I’m giving my house to them to evacuate there and I am supplying the food to them and I already sent the message to PA Savusavu if he can come because it’s a large area and we just managed to help people here.”

Ram says he will be inspecting the area this morning once flood waters recede.

“The wind was very strong but we managed to survive. We have no water at the moment and no power.”

Residents of Belego are this morning clearing up debris left behind by TC Yasa and have started cleaning homes that were flooded.

[Source: Dines Ram]

