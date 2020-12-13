1434 Fijians in 78 evacuation centers

Over 1400 Fijians are taking shelter at 78 evacuation centres.

National Disaster Management Office says there are 270 evacuees in 14 evacuation centres in the Northern division.

There are 39 evacuation centres in the Central division with 575 Fijians taking shelter.

NDMO says 497 Fijians are taking shelter at 21 evacuation centres in the Western division while four evacuation centres are active in the Eastern division.

Ninety-two people are currently taking shelter there.

Fiji EC Updated List