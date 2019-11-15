130 traders inspected in the North

130 traders in Labasa, Seaqaqa and Rabi were inspected by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

This is part of its Tropical Cyclone Yasa response action plan.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says the Commission continued trader inspections over Christmas and Boxing Day, targeting rural Vanua Levu ensuring consumer protection.

Abraham says it’s a critical time for consumers in the North, especially those who were left vulnerable after the recent Cyclone.

He adds majority of traders are cooperating.

The FCCC also made it a priority to ensure traders were not engaging in price gouging, which can be a problem in the aftermath of natural disasters.

Investigation teams have also served notices for trader records as part of FCCC’s efforts to help Fijians affected by TC Yasa.

Stakeholder consultations were also held, which included discussions on supply chain disruptions of goods and services.