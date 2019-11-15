13-year-old Raduva provides dignity kits for women and girls

A 13-year-old has taken it upon herself to ensure that women in TC Yasa affected areas have access to sanitary pads and other essential items.

Faith Lagilagi Raduva who runs the Lagilagi Relief Campaign has been providing dignity kits following the impacts of TC Harold on women and girls in the country.

She is now directing her efforts towards young girls and women in Vanua Levu who can’t afford sanitary pads.

“When families go and buy their do their shopping this is the last item on their shopping list mostly of food to feed their family take care of them so we are trying to end period poverty by giving these packs to the families.”

Raduva says sanitary kits may not be available in initial from relief supplies and these items are vital for women.

The kit also includes toothpaste, toothbrush and bathing soap.