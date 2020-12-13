120 personnel urged to work transparently

The 120 personnel who arrived in Nabouwalu yesterday afternoon have been warned to work within the ambits of the law and ensure their work is done in a transparent manner.

Led by District Officer Suva Vatia Vasuca, the delegation includes RFMF personnel, Water Authority of Fiji technicians and engineers, NDMO staff and Red Cross staff and volunteers.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu reminded the delegation that they have been deployed to restore Vanua Levu back to normalcy.

“Safety, the 80 km per hour remains. I don’t want any investigations after this because we damaged some vehicles. You are responsible, be a responsible citizen, be a responsible civil servant, be a responsible taxpayer. Look after the assets that we have been given and make sure that we keep it. The most important thing for me is coordination and information sharing. We are here as a team. We are not here on holiday we are not here for sightseeing. We are here for some serious work.”

Seruiratu also reminded the delegation that there is no timeframe on how long will they remain on deployment and whether they will be released for Christmas.

The delegation arrived with 10,000 food packs for initial relief for those in evacuation centres.