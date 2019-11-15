120 arrive for cyclone relief works

A 120 strong reinforcement from Suva has arrived in Nabouwalu to boost the manpower in helping restore Vanua Levu back to normalcy.

Led by District Officer Suva Vatia Vasuca, the delegation includes RFMF personnel, Water Authority of Fiji technicians and engineers, NDMO staff and Red Cross staff and volunteers.

Speaking to the delegation upon their arrival, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the people of Vanua Levu needs their help and assistance.

Bainimarama urged them to do the best they can to help bring about normalcy.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu urged the delegation to work within the ambits of the law and ensure their work is done in a transparent manner.

The delegation arrived with 10,000 food packs for initial relief for those in evacuation centers.

As well, the Military are brining in their vessels and machinery.