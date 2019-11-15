Home

News

TC Yasa victims resort to counseling

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 31, 2020 6:30 am

Counseling and psycho-social support are amongst the forms of assistance that most Fijians in the Macuata and Bua province desperately need following the Tropical Cyclone Yasa two weeks ago.

This is one of the findings put together by seven counselors and a social worker from Empower Pacific who have provided psycho-social support to at least 986 Fijians in the two provinces last week.

Empower Pacific Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Mereisi Whippy says some Fijians who’ve been counseled also reveal that they went through some form of violence at the height of TC Yasa.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds a majority of Fijians being counseled over the past few days had mixed emotions – having faced gender-based violence, issues surrounding child protection, grief, and loss or simply being traumatized.

“What we gathered from our team who did the psychological first-aid and counseling was that a lot of Fijians in the Bua and the Macuata province are feeling worried, tired, and lonely and they are scared of the future and about their children and their health as well. So most of them need trauma counseling, on-going long-term and also grief and loss counseling.”

Whippy says the interest of Fijians living with disabilities were taken for granted at the height of TC Yasa.

She says discussions are underway with the disability service provider organizations to provide mobility aid and other forms of assistance.

“One major vulnerable group that we had engaged in all our villages and settlements that we went to provide psychological first-aid and counseling to were people living with disabilities. What we gathered a lot of them are emotionally and psychologically triggered after this TC Yasa and they need long-term counseling.”

A team of counselors and social workers are currently conducting the same service to Fijians in most parts of the Lau group.

 

