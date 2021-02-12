TC Yasa quick fix for schools almost complete

Quick fix conducted in Tropical Cyclone Yasa affected schools in the Northern Division are almost complete.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was told this morning, there were 28 schools undergoing quick fix by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces engineers.

These have been completed and tents used as temporary classrooms have been taken down as students have returned to their classrooms.

Acting Divisional Planning Officer Northern Vishwa Deo told the PM, some schools need a more permanent fix due to heavy damage sustained.

Deo adds that three schools require whole structure demolition and rebuilding.

These are Lekutu Secondary School, Bua District School and Dreketi District School.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is currently visiting the TC Yasa affected schools and is being briefed on the progress of works as well as the rehabilitation works carried out by RFMF engineers.

So far he has visited Bua Central College, Dama District School, Coboi Sanatan Dharam Kalika Memorial School and Muanidevo Primary School.