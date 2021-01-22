TC Yasa DDA for Vanua Levu completed

The Tropical Cyclone Yasa Detailed Damage Assessment for Vanua Levu has been completed.

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says the report is expected to be presented to the Natural Disaster Management Council and Cabinet soon.

They will then be expected to make a decision on the rehabilitation of severely affected schools, homes and communities.

The Detailed Damage Assessment will contain a breakdown of the damage sustained in all sectors of the Fijian economy and include a timeframe of rehabilitation/restoration.

It will also include a Disaster Recovery Framework Budget which government will work on to restore Vanua Levu to full normalcy.