TC Yasa affected schools continue to be supported by UNICEF 

The United Nations Children’s Fund will continue to support schools affected by TC Yasa says UNICEF Pacific Representative Sheldon Yett.

Speaking at Namoli Kindergarten in Labasa yesterday, Yett says they also want to see schools affected by TC Yasa be built back stronger.

He says UNICEF will also ensure that these schools continue to get a good water supply and proper sanitation.

Yett and the Korean Ambassador to Fiji Young-Kyu Park yesterday visited the Kindergarten yesterday to witness the impact of their assistance to the cyclone-affected schools.

The Kindergarten was severely damaged by TC Yasa and with support from the Republic of Korea, UNICEF provided them with a tent and an Early Childhood Development kit.

Park says it is heart-warming to see that the students are making use of the resources given and hopes they can go back to learning in their classroom soon.