TC Winston rehabilitation to be complete soon

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services will soon complete its post-TC Winston rehabilitation across the country.

There was extensive damage to a number of health facilities when TC Winston struck just over four years ago.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says apart from the rebuilding efforts, there are also plans for further upgrades to other medical facilities within the next five years.

“With our post-Winston work, the last one that’s been done at the moment is the Nasau Health Centre and that’s about nearly $900, 000. Tavua had major maintenance that happened to it and it was also a couple of million dollars. Nabouwalu we kind of just finishing now and it was about $3.5m.”

Dr Waqainabete says a number of major renovations are due for completion in the near future.

“The preparations that we’ve done at the new maternity at CWM. We hope to complete the Keyasi hospital and also very soon the Rotuma hospital.”

The Ministry has launched a five-year strategic plan to provide every Fijian with equitable and accessible health services.