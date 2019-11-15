TC Tino upgraded to Category 2

Tropical Cyclone Tino is now category two system and was located about 40km east of Udu Point at 10pm yesterday.

The cyclone is moving southeast at about 28km/hr and on this forecast track, it is expected to be located about 180km east-southeast of Lakeba or 245km Southeast of Vanuabalavu at 10am today and about 425km east of Ono-i-Lau at 10pm today.

Close to its centre, the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 95km/hr with momentary gusts of 130km/hr.

A tropical cyclone warning remains in force for Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Group and Eastern half of Viti Levu.

A storm warning remains in force for Vanuabalavu, Cicia, Tuvuca, Nayau and Lakeba.

A gale warning remains in force for Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti Group, Totoya, Moala, Matuku, Vanuavatu, Oneata, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Fulaga, Ogea, Ono-i-Lau and Vatoa.

Periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms can lead to sea flooding along coastal areas especially during high tide.