TC Tino could strengthen to a CAT 2

Fiji Meteorology Director, Misaele Funaki says while the incoming cyclone is a category one system, it has the potential to intensify into a category two.

With the cyclone expected to pass over Vanua Levu today and directly affect the Northern Division, Funaki is advising the public to adhere to the warnings issued by the relevant agencies.

Funaki says people need to be alert at all times.

“For the members of the public to be aware of the system that is expected to move into the group, especially for those in Vanua Levu and also to listen into the warnings and the alerts that’s been provided by the weather office and the disaster management office and also to take all necessary precautions as we await and anticipate the arrival of it.”

The National Disaster Management Office is advising communities in these affected areas to treat safety as their priority and to avoid taking unnecessary risks.

The NDMO is also urging the public to take the necessary measures to ensure the lives of individuals and families are prepared.

Furthermore, families and communities are urged to prepare emergency kits and put into practice their disaster preparedness plans.

The NDMO activated their emergency operation centres on Wednesday in response to the incoming severe weather.