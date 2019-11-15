TC Sarai will not make a loop: Director Fiji Met

Tropical Cyclone Sarai is not going to make a loop and head back for the Fiji Group.

Director Meteorological Service Misaele Funaki has told FBC News earlier models indicated that TC Sarai could have turned back towards Fiji.

However, Funaki has confirmed that the updated information shows TC Sarai continuing to track in a southeasterly direction before it dissipates.

He says at 1pm, the category two system was located about 70km southwest of Kadavu or about 160km southwest of Suva.

Funaki says TC Sarai is moving at about 16km/hr.

According to Funaki, the Tropical Cyclone is expected to track close to Matuku in the Lau Group early tomorrow morning, and be out of the Fiji water by Tuesday at the latest.