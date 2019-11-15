TC Sarai to have more impact tonight

Tropical Cyclone Sarai is still expected to make a southeast track and affect most places later tonight and tomorrow says Fiji Metrological Services Director Misaele Funaki.

As of 3pm today, the center was located 150km west of Viwa or approximately 200km west of Nadi.

Funaki says that from tonight, the system is expected to further affect the Western Division.

“As it turns and moves towards the southeast the area of concern will move from not only in the West but will extend not only from the Coral Coast but to Navua and even further so you looking at the day time of tomorrow, so for the night hours of tonight we are looking at the Western Division primarily Nadi and even further down to Sigatoka.”

He says the system is also slow-moving and is expected to track southeast.

“The system is moving south at 16km/hr and at the centre it is a category 1 system and it continues to intensify so at the center you are having around 85km/hr winds with momentary gusts extending to 120km/hr.”

He adds the system is expected to clear out of the Fiji group by next week.