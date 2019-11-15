Home

TC Sarai to exit Fiji waters today

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 31, 2019 7:05 am

Category One Tropical Cyclone Sarai is forecast to move out of Fiji waters this afternoon.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says TC Sarai was located about 190km East Southeast of Ono-i-Lau or 330km Southeast of Kabara at 1 this morning.

It says close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds of upto 85km/hr.

The Weather office says TC Sarai is moving at 13km/hr and that the centre should be located about 340km East Southeast of Ono-i-Lau at 1 this afternoon moving further into Tongan waters.

Meanwhile a gale warning remains in force for Komo, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Ogea, Fulaga, Vatoa and Ono-i-Lau.

A strong wind warning remains in force for Matuku, Moala, Totoya, Vanuavatu, Nayau, Lakeba, Oneata, Moce, Kadavu, Lomaiviti group and nearby smaller islands.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Southern Lay group by is cancelled for Central Lau group.

