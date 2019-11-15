TC Sarai to exit Fiji waters today

Category One Tropical Cyclone Sarai is forecast to move out of Fiji waters this afternoon.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says TC Sarai was located about 190km East Southeast of Ono-i-Lau or 330km Southeast of Kabara at 1 this morning.

It says close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds of upto 85km/hr.

The Weather office says TC Sarai is moving at 13km/hr and that the centre should be located about 340km East Southeast of Ono-i-Lau at 1 this afternoon moving further into Tongan waters.

Meanwhile a gale warning remains in force for Komo, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Ogea, Fulaga, Vatoa and Ono-i-Lau.

A strong wind warning remains in force for Matuku, Moala, Totoya, Vanuavatu, Nayau, Lakeba, Oneata, Moce, Kadavu, Lomaiviti group and nearby smaller islands.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Southern Lay group by is cancelled for Central Lau group.