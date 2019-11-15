TC Sarai moving southeast

Tropical Cyclone Sarai which is still a category two system was analysed at about 180km South-southwest of Nadi or about 150km West of Kadavu.

It is moving Southeastward at approximately 14 km/hr.

On this projected track, it is expected to pass very close to Kadavu later today then moving onto the Lau group tomorrow.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says people in Kadavu, Vatulele and Matuku can expect destructive storm force winds with average speeds of 100km/hr with momentary gusts of 140km/hr.

Periods of heavy rain and squally thunderstorms will be felt and sea flooding should be expected during High Tide.

For the Western part of Viti Levu, residents can expect northwesterly winds with average speeds of 80km/hr with momentary gusts of 100km/hr.

Expect the winds to gradually ease from later today as TC Sarai moves further away from the Western Division.

Rain will also ease gradually but a flash flood warning remains in force for low lying areas, small streams and areas adjacent to major rivers in the Western Division and Northern Division.

For the Eastern part of Viti Levu and Lomaiviti group, strong northeasterly wind was felt this morning, but it will shift to a southwesterly direction later today as TC Sarai moves closer to Kadavu.

Expect rain to gradually increase from later today as the rainbands associated with TC Sarai moves onto the Eastern part of Viti Levu.

For Vanua Levu strong northerly winds which will be gusty at times will be felt.