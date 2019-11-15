TC Sarai moves further away from the group

Tropical Cyclone Sarai still a category two system was located about 110km Southwest of Matuku in the Lau Group or 130km Southeast of Kadavu at 10am.

Close to its centre the Cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 110km/hr with momentary gusts to 150km/hr.

The Cyclone is moving east southeast at about 10km/hr.

Article continues after advertisement

The centre should be located about 100km south southeast of Matuku or 140km west northwest of Ono-I-Lau or 150km southwest of Kabara at 10 tonight and about 60km north of Ono-I-Lau or 120km south of Kabara at 10 tomorrow morning.

A storm warning remains in force for Kadavu, Matuku, Moala, Totoya and is now in force for Vanuvatu, Oneata, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-I-Lau, Ogea, Fulaga, Vatoa and Ono-I-Lau.

A gale warning remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Beqa and Vatulele, eastern Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti, the rest of Lau group and is now cancelled for Western Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca group.

A strong wind warning remains in force for Western Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca group.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Fiji group.

A flash flood warning also remains in force for low lying areas, small streams and areas adjacent to major rivers in the Central, Northern and Western divisions.