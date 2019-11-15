TC Sarai continues to move slowly through Fiji waters

Category Two Tropical Cyclone Sarai continues to move slowly through Fiji waters.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says TC Sarai is moving Northeast at about 9km/hr.

It says the tropical cyclone was located about 90km South-Southeast of Kadavu or about 190km South of Suva at 3 this morning.

As it continues to move the Weather Office says the centre of the cyclone should be located about 80km/South-Southwest of Matuka or 150km Southeast of Kadavu at 3 this afternoon.

People in Vatulele, Kadavu, Matuku, Moala and Totoya can expect destructive storm force winds with average speeds of 110km/hr with very high seas, periods of rain and squally thunderstorms.

Localized heavy rain may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas and sea flooding is also to be expected during high tides in these areas.

Those living in Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Lomaiviti and the rest of the Lau group can expect damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 80km/hr.

A storm warning remains in force for Vatulele, Kadavu, Matuku, Moala and Totoya.

A gale warning remains in force for Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Lomaiviti and the rest of the Lau group.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Fiji group.