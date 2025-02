Tropical Cyclone Rae is expected to intensify into a Severe Tropical Cyclone later today.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Office, TC Rae is a category two cyclone and lies to the Northeast of VanuaLevu.

It is expected to intensify while tracking southsoutheast towards the Lau Group.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji while a gale warning remains in force for Eastern Parts of Vanua Levu.