TC HAROLD
TC Harold

Widespread flooding affects roads in Viti Levu: FRA

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 8, 2020 6:30 am
Edinburgh Drive has been reduced to a single lane due to fallen trees. [Source: Fiji Roads]

The Fiji Roads Authority is warning motorists about widespread flooding on several main roads around Viti Levu.

In Suva, Edinburgh Drive has been reduced to a single lane due to fallen trees, there is significant flooding at Laucala and Queen Elizabeth Drive Junction.

There is a fallen tree at Ratu Mara Road near the Nabua Muslim League Settlement which is currently being cleared.

The FRA is urging the public to take the necessary precautions and take note of the advisories from relevant authorities.

The Authority further advising that only essential travel should take place on the roads, adding that motorists need to be very careful and avoid all flooded sections of the road where possible.

