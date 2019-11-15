Home

West Network restoration efforts underway: Digicel

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 9, 2020 2:25 pm
Chief executive Farid Mohammed. [File Photo]

Digicel Fiji says it’s facing network interruptions in the West following the devastation of Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold yesterday.

It says their technical staff are currently working on the Suva/Nadi fibre optic cable so they can restore communications in the Western division soon.

Digicel Fiji network to the rest of the country stayed up throughout the cyclone.

Chief executive Farid Mohammed, says they are aware that communication is of utmost importance at this time as families and loved ones want to stay connected with those across the islands and abroad.

Mohammed says they are working tirelessly to enable customers to do so.

