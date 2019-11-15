We will rise back on our feet: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says while Fiji may be on the ropes, now is when the measures of our resilience and diligence matter most.

With Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold exiting our waters early this morning, leaving a path of destruction, Bainimarama through his social media page says Fiji will rise back on its feet and we will do it together.

“As Fijians pick up the pieces after being struck by yet another severe cyclone, I want to thank our disciplined forces and the NDMO, who worked through the heavy winds and rain to keep us safe.”

Article continues after advertisement

The storm he says must not compromise our coronavirus containment efforts, as we risk damage far more painful than the aftermath of any cyclone.

#CycloneHarold left our waters early this morning, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. This storm must not compromise our #coronavirus containment, lest we risk damage far more painful than any cyclone. It’s vital every Fijian follows all of our public health directives. pic.twitter.com/evJkeKFESs — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) April 8, 2020

Between TC Harold and the global COVID-19 pandemic, Bainimarama says the economy and our people have been dealt two body blows to start the year.

The Head of Government is advising Fijians to remain cautious of floodwaters.

“Harold’s heavy rains are still making their way through catchment areas, meaning that streams and rivers particularly the Rewa River will likely still see high water levels rise. So even if the sun is shining, please remain cautious of floodwaters. Unpredictable currents, submerged debris, downed power lines and live electrical cables mean that crossing a river could still prove deadly.”



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fijians are urged to follow all life-saving public health directives.

The PM has told people affected by the cyclone that help is on the way.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19