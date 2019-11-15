UN ready to support post Cyclone relief efforts

The United Nations Secretary-General says he is saddened by reports of loss of lives and destruction caused by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The Severe Tropical Cyclone ravaged Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Tonga last week.

In a statement António Guterres expressed his deep solidarity with those affected by the cyclone, along with other climate-related challenges, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

He says this has added a worrying new dimension to the existing vulnerabilities of these South Pacific Island countries.

TC Harold has left a trail of damage in Fiji and also claimed the life of a man in Kadavu.

Guterres has commended the efforts of the governments and first responders in the affected countries for their pre-emptive work to make people safe ahead of the storm and to meet their immediate needs afterwards

He says the United Nations stands ready to support these efforts.

The UN Children’s Fund UNICEF is assisting authorities in Vanuatu, Fiji and the Solomon islands to reach those children most in need.

[news.un.org]