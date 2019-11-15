Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

TC Harold

UN ready to support post Cyclone relief efforts

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 13, 2020 12:20 pm
António Guterres [Source:unmissions]

The United Nations Secretary-General says he is saddened by reports of loss of lives and destruction caused by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The Severe Tropical Cyclone ravaged Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Tonga last week.

In a statement António Guterres expressed his deep solidarity with those affected by the cyclone, along with other climate-related challenges, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this has added a worrying new dimension to the existing vulnerabilities of these South Pacific Island countries.

TC Harold has left a trail of damage in Fiji and also claimed the life of a man in Kadavu.

Guterres has commended the efforts of the governments and first responders in the affected countries for their pre-emptive work to make people safe ahead of the storm and to meet their immediate needs afterwards

He says the United Nations stands ready to support these efforts.

The UN Children’s Fund UNICEF is assisting authorities in Vanuatu, Fiji and the Solomon islands to reach those children most in need.

[news.un.org]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.