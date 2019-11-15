TC Harold
U.S provides assistance in response to TC Harold
April 22, 2020 11:20 am
Ariel view of Kadava after TC Harold [File Photo]
The U.S. Government, is providing more than $900,000 dollars in immediate assistance to support the response to Tropical Cyclone Harold.
With this funding, USAID is working with partners on the ground in Fiji, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Vanuatu to provide shelter assistance and critical relief items in affected areas.
The United States is also carefully monitoring the potential impact of the pandemic of COVID-19 in the Pacific, including countries affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold, and through USAID is providing more than six million (US$3 million) to assist communities in Pacific island nations as they respond to the virus that causes COVID-19.
