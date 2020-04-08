Home

TC HAROLD
Tropical Cyclone Harold continues to head our way

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 8, 2020 12:55 am
The satellite image [Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

A tropical cyclone warning remains in force for Kadavu and Ono-i-Lau as Tropical Cyclone Harold continues to head our way.

Severe TC Harold is now a category four system and was located about 480 kilometers west of Nadi or about 590 kilometers west-northwest of Kadavu at 9pm yesterday.

Close to its center the cyclone is estimated to have average winds up to 195km/hr with momentary gusts to 275km/hr.

Severe TC Harold is currently moving East-southeast at about 22km/hr.

Meanwhile, a storm warning remains in force for Vatulele, southern parts of Viti Levu from Momi through to Pacific Harbour, Beqa, Moala, Matuku, Totoya and Vanuatu.

A gale warning remains force for the rest of Viti Levu, Yasawa and the Mamanuca group, Lomaiviti group and the rest of southern Lau including Lakeba and Cicia.

A flash flood warning remains in force for low lying areas and small streams within the Rakiraki catchment as heavy rain is expected to affect the entire Fiji group.

On its current track, TC Harold is expected to be located about 150 kilometers southwest of Nadi or about 200 kilometers west-northwest of Kadavu at 9am today.

If it continues in its current projection, it is expected to be located about 120 kilometers south-southeast of Matuku or about 130 kilometers west-northwest of Ono-i-Lau at 9pm today.

EVACUATION CENTRES -Western

Eastern Division Evacuation Center

