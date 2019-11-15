TC Harold
Tornadoes are very much possible says Funaki
April 8, 2020 10:20 am
Residents in most areas in the central division told FBC News this morning that a tornado wreaked havoc. [Nakasi Area]
The Fiji Meteorological Office says tornadoes are possible when severe cyclones occur.
This after residents in most areas in the central division told FBC News this morning that a tornado wreaked havoc, destroying properties and also injuring people.
Fiji Met Director, Misaele Funaki, says this has happened in the past and is not something out of the ordinary.
Article continues after advertisement