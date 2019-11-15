Home

TC HAROLD
Tornadoes are very much possible says Funaki

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 8, 2020 10:20 am
Residents in most areas in the central division told FBC News this morning that a tornado wreaked havoc. [Nakasi Area]

The Fiji Meteorological Office says tornadoes are possible when severe cyclones occur.

This after residents in most areas in the central division told FBC News this morning that a tornado wreaked havoc, destroying properties and also injuring people.

Fiji Met Director, Misaele Funaki, says this has happened in the past and is not something out of the ordinary.

